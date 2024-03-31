New Delhi: From Pakistan to China, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday shared his views on India's relations with its neighbouring countries on Zee Manch. EAM revealed India's dynamic diplomatic tactics to deal with China and Pakistan as it walks on the tightrope suspended between maintaining relations and defending India's borders amid hostile situations posed by the neighbours.

Speaking at Zee Manch Dr Jaishankar said we need to be very careful regarding China and must have a realistic policy to deal with the country. "We must not trust much the neighbour which shares a border with the country and makes controversial claims and whose behaviour we have seen in past. We must be prepared," he said.

Speaking on the dispute with China over Arunachal and the country's controversial claims, Jaishanakar said, "There have been disputes with China over Arunachal Pradesh but we have a very clear thinking about the Line of Actual and we believe in adhering to its regulations and thriving to maintain the peace and stability in the region.

Jaishankar further emphasised on enhancement of the defence power of the country to secure its border from hostile neighbours and check the infiltrations by the terrorists. "We must increase the military power of the country and build infrastructure and technology supporting the country's defence to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region. The whole system has to work and that is how various policies will result in peace and stability."

Speaking on the relationship with Pakistan and India's interest in restarting trade and chances of business with the neighbour, Jaishankar made a scathing comment and said, "Pakistan's real business is terrorism." Pak needs to put an end to its terrorism business to get involved in other businesses."

"The issue of terrorism is a central matter in India's relationship with Pakistan and we cannot bypass it in talks with Pakistan. Pak will have to do something about the issue of terrorism," said Dr Jaishankar.