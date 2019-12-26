Zee News' awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act makes history, over 81 lakh pledge support to it

NEW DELHI: The Zee News' campaign to create awareness among the public about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, which has triggered violent protests across the country, has made a history of sorts as more than 81 lakh people have supported the initiative.

The public awareness campaign was launched on Saturday (December 21) to dispel the myths and rumours surrounding the new law. Since then, the Zee News initiative has received a massive response with more than 81 lakh people pledging their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act till 9 pm, Thursday (December 26, 2019).

Through its campaign, Zee News is seeking the support of the people via a missed call. If you support the Citizenship Amendment Act, all you need to do is give a missed call on 7836800500 and 7834998998, which are toll-free numbers. The missed call on these numbers means that you are in support of the new Act.

Zee News, which is one of the country's biggest media houses, had launched the campaign to give voice to those who whole-heartedly support the citizenship law and to dissuade those indulging in violence to protest against the legislation.

It may be recalled that nationwide violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have resulted in the death of over a dozen people in several states and massive destruction of public property worth crores by the protesters in the recent past.

Despite restrictions and the government's appeal for peace, the anti-CAA protests continue to grip the nation with the situation remaining tense in several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, UP and other Northeastern states.

The Act aims to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Along with violent anti-CAA protests, assemblies and marches are also being held in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country with the demonstrators hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a strong legislation, which aims at granting a dignified life to Hindu and other religious persecuted minorities from three neighbouring nations.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced a communication campaign to counter misinformation spread by Congress and other opposition parties over the new law leading to violent protests. “The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced.