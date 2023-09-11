Zee News Congratulates PM Modi For Successful G20 Summit, PM Says 'Thank You'

New Delhi: Zee Media Corporation, one of India's prominent media conglomerates, has offered heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his dedicated team of ministers and bureaucrats for orchestrating a highly successful G20 Summit in the national capital from September 9 to 10. Following the formal conclusion of the G20 Summit in the national capital, Zee News extended its felicitations to the Prime Minister, to which he responded with gratitude, saying, "Thank You. Thank You."

Global Leaders Applaud PM Modi's 'Decisive Leadership,' Support for Global South's Voice

India's G20 presidency, marked by substantial accomplishments, garnered praise from world leaders during the two-day summit. They commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "decisive leadership" and his commitment to amplifying the voice of the Global South. Notably, leaders also lauded India's hospitality and the Prime Minister's efficient stewardship of the successful summit. They observed that India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' strongly resonated with all delegates.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remarked on the transformative power of PM Modi's digital initiatives and technology, highlighting how they provide essential services to people in remote areas of their respective nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praised Prime Minister Modi for his outstanding leadership of the G20, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the need to reinforce G20 cooperation built upon the foundation laid by India's presidency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's hospitality and wished for the summit to bring blessings to "the only world we have." Numerous leaders applauded the Prime Minister for championing the voice of the Global South and welcomed the unanimous decision to include the African Union (AU) as a G20 member.

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the significance of the African Union as a critical partner and credited Prime Minister Modi for fostering unity among nations to address shared challenges. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, praised Modi's wisdom in bringing the AU to the G20 table.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Modi for the summit invitation and for advocating on behalf of the Global South. She commended the G20 theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which upholds the value of all lives and emphasizes cooperation for a better future.

Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union, expressed gratitude for India's support in their AU candidacy. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa commended India for its role in securing AU membership in the G20, while Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte appreciated India's presidency for placing the Global South at the forefront of the grouping.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thanked Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people for their competence in organizing the event, emphasizing the significance of Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed the importance of accomplishments and Prime Minister Modi's initiative to convene discussions on 'One Future.' Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth praised India's leadership for the "very successful outcome" of the G20 and conveyed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for providing this "exceptional opportunity."

The Spanish representative at the summit commended India's excellent leadership and hailed Prime Minister Modi's positive approach, while the Mexican representative lauded the wonderful arrangements for the G20. Oman's representative also expressed appreciation for Indian hospitality.

In a post on social media, First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath, who met Prime Minister Modi at the G20 dinner, congratulated him on presiding over a highly successful G20 summit. She noted that India's message of 'one earth, one family, one future' deeply resonated with all the delegates.

World Bank Chief Ajay Banga, speaking with reporters after the summit, commended India's leadership, along with all G20 leaders, for achieving a terrific declaration.