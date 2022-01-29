Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary bags ‘Most Popular Face’ prize at Visionary Awards 2021

New Delhi: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Saturday (January 29) was awarded the ‘Visionary Awards 2021’ for the ‘most popular face’ of the Hindi news industry.

The award was presented by Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju to seven dignitaries in a virtual ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, Sudhir Chaudhary elaborated on the factors behind his victory and the role of media. “There are three factors behind popularity and awards. The first is the audience which showers their love and blessings upon us. The second is team– I would like to dedicate this award to my Zee News team who is a joint winner with me. The last is the platform that has made me reach here,” the DNA host said.

He further said, “Zee News is a strong platform which gave me an opportunity. Our mentor and founder Dr Subhash Chandra launched this channel 27 years back. A big credit for my success goes to the Zee News platform and to Dr Subhash Chandra, who gave me the freedom to work. When we become successful, we forget these factors and think that success is only ours. So, I would like to share this success.”

Mr Chaudhary also hailed the new-age journalism and said, "In the end, I would like to say that this is the victory of new journalism that we are trying to do in new India. This re-emphasizes to the country that we are no longer slaves and leads us to feel proud of our history."

He added, “The historic mistakes that we made have to be corrected and not seen as heritage. It is the job of the media to make people aware of these mistakes. We are doing this and people have been loving us for that.”

‘Visionary Awards of 2021’was presented by Governance Now - a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers.

Besides Sudhir Chaudhary, the other winners were — Actor Anil Kapoor for Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment Industry; Bombay Stock Exchange MD Ashish Chauhan for Regulator, Financial Sector; Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal for Best Administrator (Handling Covid-19 Situation); Sony Entertainment Pictures Networks India MD & CEO N P Singh for Media Personality of the Year; India Today Group consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai for Most Popular Face News (English); Shehzad Poonawala for Political Spokesperson of the Year.

