Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary wins ‘Most Popular Face’ award

NEW DELHI: Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, who is also the host of India’s No 1 primetime show DNA, has bagged the coveted ‘Visionary Awards of 2021’ for being the ‘most popular face’ of the Hindi news industry.

Besides being an extremely popular TV news anchor, Sudhir Chaudhary presents India’s most-watched primetime show Daily News Analysis (DNA) which is aired on Zee News between Monday- Friday.

He is also known for his excellent reporting skills and has a massive following on Twitter and other social media platforms. He is also known for asking tough questions, his nationalist views and his 'India First' attitude. He has in past won several other prestigious accolades including the Ramnath Goenka Award in journalism.

The prestigious ‘Visionary Awards of 2021’ will be presented by Governance Now - a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers.

Besides Sudhir Chaudhary, six other noted personalities have been chosen for this year's awards in various categories. The awards will be presented by the Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju to these seven dignitaries in a virtual webinar to be held on 29 January.

While Sudhir Chaudhary has bagged the ‘Visionary Awards of 2021’ for being the Most Popular Face - News (Hindi), the other dignitaries who have been chosen for the coveted award are as follows -

1. Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment Industry: Actor Anil Kapoor

2. Regulator, Financial Sector: Bombay Stock Exchange MD Ashish Chauhan

3. Best Administrator (Handling Covid-19 Situation)- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Chahal

4. Media Personality of the Year- Sony Entertainment Pictures Networks India MD & CEO N P Singh

5. Most Popular Face News (English)- India Today Group consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai

6. Political Spokesperson of the Year- Shehzad Poonawala

7. Most Popular Face News (Hindi)- Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary

"All the awardees were chosen after rigorous screening by an expert panel after multiple rounds of experts’ meetings," the organisers said in a statement ahead of the ceremony.

