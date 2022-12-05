topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT ELECTIONS EXIT POLL

Zee News exit poll predicts BJP win in Gujarat, close tie between Congress-BJP in Himachal Pradesh

According to the Zee News exit poll result, BJP is set to win around 125 seats in Gujarat's 182-member assembly.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) in Gujarat
  • AAP is set to make a debut in Gujarat Assembly
  • Congress still maintains a good vote share in Himachal Pradesh

Trending Photos

Zee News exit poll predicts BJP win in Gujarat, close tie between Congress-BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Gujarat elections, Himachal Pradesh elections Exit Poll: The Zee News exit poll on Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections showed important trends on which party has an edge in the two states. Starting with the Himachal Pradesh elections, the Zee News-BARCA exit poll result showed that BJP has a chance of winning 35-40 seats, Congress may win 20-25 seats and Aam Aadmi Party may bag 0-3 seats whereas other parties may win 1-5 seats. There are 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

The vote share in Himachal Pradesh is as follows: BJP (47%), Congress (41%), AAP (2%), and Others (10%). CM Jairam Thakur saw 35% of support in Himachal Pradesh elections exit polls as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Election 2022 Zee News Exit Poll: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP set to SWEEP civic polls, likely to win 134-146 wards

Coming to the Gujarat polls, BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. On the other hand, Congress may win 45-60 seats, AAP 1-5 seats, and Others may bag 0-4 seats.

Gujarat Election Exit Polls Voting Patterns

First-time voter share 
BJP: 49%, Cong: 32%, AAP: 13%, Others: 6%

Women voters
BJP: 52%, Cong: 41%, AAP: 4%, Others: 3%

City voters
BJP: 52%, Cong: 36%, AAP: 9%, Others: 3%

Rural voters
BJP: 49%, Cong: 44%, AAP: 5%

 

According to the Zee News-BARCA exit poll on Gujarat Elections 2022, BJP is set to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years and PM Modi who participated in the party's poll campaign has a high approval rating in the state. Usually, the battle for Gujarat has been between the BJP and Congress but this year, Aam Aadmi Party also entered the arena in hopes of bagging a few seats to make its presence felt in the state. The exit poll showed that AAP may win more seats in Southern Gujarat. 

Earlier there were worries that AAP may make a dent in Congress' vote share. This fear may be rooted in reality as the number of seats that Congress is likely to win is not looking too impressive.

 

Live Tv

Gujarat elections exit pollHimachal Pradesh elections exit pollZee News Exit pollBJPCongressAAP

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'