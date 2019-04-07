Zee News Gold: Walk down memory lane with former PM Chandra Shekhar's old interviews

With the national election just round the corner, Zee News is bringing a new segment, titled Zee News Gold, for the audience that will surely take you back to the old times and make you politically aware.

Under this segment, Zee News revisits the show Disha Samvad, which was hosted by former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.

In the 21-year-old Disha Samvad, Chandra Shekhar had interviewed several top politicians including senior Congress leaders like Arjun Singh and Madhavrao Scindia.

Chandra Shekhar served as India's 11th Prime Minister from November 1990 to June 1991. He had to resign after the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress pulled out its support from the government.

Chandra Shekhar posed questions to Madhavrao Scindia on how to ensure good and effective governance.

