हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee News Gold

Zee News Gold: Walk down memory lane with former PM Chandra Shekhar's old interviews

Under this segment, Zee News revisits the show Disha Samvad, which was hosted by former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. 

Zee News Gold: Walk down memory lane with former PM Chandra Shekhar&#039;s old interviews

With the national election just round the corner, Zee News is bringing a new segment, titled Zee News Gold, for the audience that will surely take you back to the old times and make you politically aware. 

Under this segment, Zee News revisits the show Disha Samvad, which was hosted by former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar.   

In the 21-year-old Disha Samvad, Chandra Shekhar had interviewed several top politicians including senior Congress leaders like Arjun Singh and Madhavrao Scindia.

Chandra Shekhar served as India's 11th Prime Minister from November 1990 to June 1991. He had to resign after the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress pulled out its support from the government.

Chandra Shekhar posed questions to Madhavrao Scindia on how to ensure good and effective governance.

Watch the full video to know more.

 

Zee News Gold will air every week. You can post your views on Twitter with #ZeeNewsGold. 

Tags:
Zee News GoldChandra ShekharLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

'Desi Bofors' Dhanush to be inducted into Indian Army on Monday

Must Watch

PT6M43S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day