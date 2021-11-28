Zee News Impact: SAD(D) requests Pak High Commission to deny visa to Indian Sikh woman for flouting norms

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) has recommended denying a visa to a Sikh woman Paramjeet Kaur who had reportedly embraced Islam and got married while on a pilgrim visa to Pakistan.

Raising the issue with the Pakistan high commission (PHC) in New Delhi, Paramjeet Singh Sarna, president SAD (D) wrote a letter to Aftab Hasan Khan, Chargé d'affaires.

In his letter to PHC, Sarna says, “On behalf of the Sikh community, we would like to thank the government of Pakistan for sending the West Bengal-based Sikh pilgrim back home after she was found to have misused her pilgrim visa, got converted and remarried while in Pakistan.”

The act of Paramjeet Kaur carried the potential of casting a darker shadow on the entire cross-border Sikh pilgrimage, expressed Sarna.

Notably, a Kolkata-based married woman who had gone to Pakistan along with Sikh jatha to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev Ji reportedly embraced Islam and married to Muhammad Imran, a Lahore-based man.

However, Pakistan sent her back to India on Nov 26 along with the Sikh jatha via Wagah- Attari land route.

Paramjeet Kaur and her Indian husband Ranjit Singh are deaf and dumb and interestingly Muhammad Imran is also deaf and dumb.

Sarna urged PHC to black-list Paramjeet Kaur for any request she might make for traveling to Pakistan again for any reason and a visa ban on her will serve as a deterrent to anyone traveling to Pakistan for pilgrimage against violating visa conditions in any form or manner.

