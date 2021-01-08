हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee News poll

Zee News poll: Over 74% say 'no' to WhatsApp's upcoming new Service and privacy policy

In its poll on Twitter, Zee News has asked, "Would you be willing to accept the updated WhatsApp privacy policy?"

Zee News poll: Over 74% say &#039;no&#039; to WhatsApp&#039;s upcoming new Service and privacy policy
File pic: Zee News
Play

New Delhi: WhatsApp has recently issued a notification, which was received by millions of Indian users, for its upcoming global roll-out for over 2 billion users. The messaging service app's new Terms of Service and privacy policy, which will come into effect on February 8, has asked users to either accept the changes or their accounts will be deleted.

Zee News has launched a poll on its Twitter page to know the reaction of people to the new Terms of Service and privacy policy of WhatsApp. The news channel asked, "Would you be willing to accept the updated WhatsApp privacy policy?"

You will be surprised to know that over 74 per cent have responded against the upcoming policy of WhatsApp, while merely around 25 per cent are in favour of it (Till the filing of this report).

According to the policy updates, "WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our Services, including when you install, access, or use our Services." 

It further reads, "Businesses you interact with using our Services may provide us with information about their interactions with you. We require each of these businesses to act in accordance with applicable law when providing any information to us." 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zee News pollWhatsapp updateWhatsApp policy
Next
Story

'Will either die or win' poster put up as farmer leaders, Centre hold talks to end impasse
  • 1,04,13,417Confirmed
  • 1,50,570Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Jan 08, 2021