janata curfew

Zee News urges nation to participate in Janata curfew to check spread of coronavirus COVID-19

As India stands together to fight coronavirus outbreak by calling Janata Curfew, a movement to support social distancing by staying quarantine for 14 hours, Zee News urges nation to participate in the cause at large.

People have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus and avoid any kind of travelling and shopping or roaming in streets from 7 am to 9 pm. Several organisations including travel industry have extended their support to Janata curfew by suspending flights and trains. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also asked people to pledge to follow Janata curfew as an act to save mankind and fight the pandemic. 

PM Modi called for Janata curfew had on Thursday, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

The coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 315 with 22 cured cases and 4 deaths. In this alarming situation people are requested to follow all the preventive measures and stay safe. 

You can also share your video message on Janata curfew with Zee News by sending WhatsApp on 8588805811 till 5 pm and share your views with #Janatacurfew.

 

