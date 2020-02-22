Zee News wins big at ENBA awards, DNA named Best Prime Time Show

NEW DELHI: Zee News, one of the country's biggest media houses with over 100 millions viewers worldwide, won big at the 12th ENBA Awards, which were announced on Saturday (February 22, 2020).

Zee News, which was awarded in several categories, walked away with a total of eight awards.

Extremely popular Zee News show DNA, which is hosted by channel's Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, bagged two awards - Best Prime-time Show and runner-up award for Best Current Affairs show.

Zee News also bagged another award in the Best News category for its show - Pollution 360.

While Zee News bagged the Special Jury Mention Award for its programme - 'Replies to Ab Hind Banega Pakistan.'

Zee News reporter Puja Makkad was felicitated with 1st Runner Award in Best Continuing Reporter (Hindi) category for excellent coverage of the Kathya rape case and bringing to fore the real truth.

Besides, the Best News Video award was given to Zee news for its video graphics 'Mario' on Union Budget 2020.

Zee News talk show 'Tal Thok Ke' was given the second runner-up award in the Best Talk Show (Hindi) category.

Here is the list of awards bagged by Zee News team at the ENBA Awards.

Best Prime Time Show - DNA - winner

Best Current Affairs: DNA - Runner up award

Best talk show (Hindi) - Taal Tok Ke - 2nd runner up

Best news coverage award - Pollution 360 - Winner

Best News Video - Hindi - Budget Day- Mario - Runner up

Special Jury Mention Award - Replies to Ab Hind Banega Pakistan - Winner

Best Continuing Reporter (Hindi) - Kathua Rape Case - Pooja Makkar - 1st Runner up

Best Channel Program Promo, Hindi - International Yoga Day - Zee News - 2nd Runner up