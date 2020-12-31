Zee Readers poll 2020: BJP, JDU, HAM and VIP alliance emerged victorious in Bihar

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar chief minister for a record seventh time on Monday, November 16. Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Fagu Chauhan which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda among others.

While two BJP MLAs, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, were handpicked for the role of Deputy CM.

In the Bihar assembly elections, the BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U got 43, while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

The NDA won 125 seats, three more than the majority mark in the 243-strong Bihar assembly.

The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats. The opposition alliance won 110 seats.

The AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi sprung a surprise by clinching 5 seats and its ally, the BSP, pocketed one seat.

The people of Bihar cast their votes in an election spread over three phases. Votes were cast for a total of 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020.

