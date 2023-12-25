Zee Real Heroes Awards: 'From Meerut To Connaught Place To Savour Ice Cream', Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny Tale Linked To Delhi-Meerut-Expressway

NEW DELHI: At the prestigious Zee Real Heroes Awards, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari left the audience in splits as he unraveled amusing tales linked to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. One standout narrative involved a Meerut family making a weekly visit to Delhi's iconic Connaught Place solely for the pleasure of indulging in ice cream. Since the expressway's inauguration, Gadkari recounted his encounters with families now comfortably traversing from Meerut to Connaught Place, a journey primarily motivated by the sweet allure of ice cream. This whimsical revelation not only tickled the audience but underscored the far-reaching impact of infrastructure on people's day-to-day lives.

Academics Amidst Adversity: Gadkari On Emergency

Contrary to the stereotypical image of a studious politician, Gadkari shared a surprising revelation about his academic pursuits during the tumultuous Emergency in 1975. Engaged in Jayaprakash Narayan's movement, he defied political turmoil, securing impressive marks in examinations. This episode revealed Gadkari's unwavering commitment to both education and activism.

Beyond Blockbusters: Gadkari's Unconventional Cinematic Choices

During a segment on Zee Real Heroes Awards, Gadkari steered away from mainstream cinema preferences, delving into his childhood struggles to catch glimpses of Shashi Kapoor's films. Breaking free from the norm of favouring "Road" and "Highway," he proudly declared "Anand," "Zanjeer," and "Deewar" as his eternal favourites, providing a unique insight into his cinematic tastes.

Integrity Over Irregularities: Gadkari's Zero-Tolerance Stance

Gadkari didn't shy away from addressing concerns about dishonest contractors within the infrastructure sector. Acknowledging that not all contractors are unscrupulous, he underscored the paramount importance of integrity. With a zero-tolerance stance, he asserted, "I take action against dishonest contractors. My perspective is clear – no compromise on quality."

Gadkari's Vision For Infrastructure

When probed about the future of India's infrastructure, Gadkari outlined the ongoing projects while emphasizing the need for increased exports and reduced imports. Expressing optimism about India becoming the world's leading economy in the next five years, he showcased a visionary approach towards the nation's development.

Nitin Gadkari's presence at the Zee Real Heroes Awards not only showcased his multifaceted personality but also unveiled a leader with a passion for infrastructure, education, and an unwavering commitment to integrity. His narration of tales of families travelling from Meerut to Connaught Place for the sake of ice cream not only brought unexpected joy on the face of audiences but also pointed to the impact that well-executed infrastructure projects can bring to the lives of ordinary citizens.