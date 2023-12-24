Zee Real Heroes: ‘Mai Vipaksh Ka Aachar Banati Hu’: Smriti Irani Takes A Dig At Opposition

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani attended the second edition of Zee Real Heroes 2023 where she took a subtle jibe at the Opposition saying "mai vipaksh ka aachar banati hu.” Her comments came after she was asked a question posed to her inquiring about her favourite pickle.

When asked, “Someone asked you what your favourite pickle is. Do you remember your answer?” to which she replied, “Jo main vipaksh ka banati hu” (the one I make out of the Opposition).

During the session, Irani said that she will continue serving the nation with a big smile in the future. When asked about what she would change about the media if she was an editor of a news channel, Irani said, “I would not change a thing. There’s a competitive spirit in news media today, especially after the rise of multimedia. Earlier, news channels used to compete with newspapers but now the scenario has changed and the competition has gone further up.”

“Since the media has become so competitive, you can imagine how many talented people are employed in this industry,” she added. The union minister also recalled the recent interaction of her father with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it was memorable for the former. Smriti Irani currently holds two portfolios – Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs.