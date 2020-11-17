Zee Rozgar Samachar: Bank of Baroda releases notification for 13 posts — Check vacancy details, last date, eligibility criteria

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2020: Bank of Baroda (BoB) is recruiting eligible candidates for the post of Human Resources in Digital Lending Department.

The conducting body has published a notification on the official website — bankofbaroda.in, advertising vacancy for at least 13 vacant posts on contractual basis.

Online registrations for the posts started from November 9 onwards. The last day to fill the online application form is November 30, 2020.

As per the notification, the Bank of Baroda recruitment is announced for Digital Risk Specialist, Lead Digital Business Partnerships, Lead digital Sales, Digital Analytics Specialist, Innovation and Engineering Tech Specialist and Digital Journey Specialist, Digital Sales Officer, UI/ UX Specialist and Testing Specialist.

Candidates are appointed on a contractual basis for these posts. The contractual engagement is for a period of three-year with a periodic performance review.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for Digital Risk specialist, Innovation and Emerging Tech Specialist must have at least 2 years of post-graduation qualification.

Candidates who possess graduation degree in relevant subjects are eligible to submit applications for Lead digital Business Partnerships, Lead digital Sales, Digital Analytics Specialist, Digital Journey Specialist, Digital Sales Officer, UI/ UX Specialist and Testing Specialist.

Candidates must be 25-45 years of age while applying for the post.

To get selected under these advertised posts, candidates have to appear for an interview round. Candidates are called for the interview based on the eligibility criteria. Thereafter, they are called for the personal interview / group discussion / other selection round. On the basis of the candidate’s performance, they are shortlisted for the respective post.

Live TV