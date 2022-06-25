New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (June 25) assured the armed forces aspirants who have expressed concerns over the new Agnipath scheme that after their four years of contractual service ends, efforts will be made to accommodate them. Singh was speaking at ‘Zee Sammelan’, a mega event, where top politicians are discussing the current burning issues and offering solutions. The Defence Minister made the remarks in the wake of protests across the country against the Agnipath scheme under which 75% of the Agniveers will have to take voluntary retirement after four years.

Singh said the youth is being "misled" on the Agnipath Yojana, adding that whenever a new scheme comes, there are many apprehensions among people. “But whatever problems will come in it, it has been discussed. However, at the same time, I would like to say whether after spending lakhs when we get B.Tech or medical degree, is there a guarantee of a job after that? The answer is no,” the senior BJP leader said.

Watch Rajnath Singh at Zee Sammelan here:

Further, he added that the government will ensure that Agniveers aspiring for jobs after four years of service will be suitably adjusted. “You will get to see this in the coming time,” he added.

Singh, who was the first speaker at the Zee conclave, said that today India's voice is heard on the international stage. “The condition and direction of the country have changed due to Narendra Modi government,” the Union Minister stated. He also claimed that in the last 8 years of the Modi government, there has not been a single major terrorist incident in the country except in Jammu and Kashmir. The Defence Minister also spoke on the economy, the India-China conflict and Pakistan among other issues.

In this special program of Zee News, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari are also participating.