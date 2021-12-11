ZEEL's Amit Goenka wins 21st Century Icon Awards at House of Lords

New Delhi: Amit Goenka, President of Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), was felicitated with the 21st Century Icon Awards at the House of Lords in London on Saturday (December 11).

Goenka, who bagged an award in the Outstanding Media & Entertainment Award category, is credited with pioneering the digital business at ZEE. He was conferred the award for spearheading the growth of ZEE5, the one-stop digital destination for entertainment content and catapulting the company into its next phase of growth, by aggressively expanding its footprint in the international arena and driving data and technology to build a truly robust consumer experience across digital screens.

The award was collected by Parul Goel on behalf of Goenka.

On being felicitated with the prestigious award, Goenka said, “I am extremely honoured to be a part of the prestigious 21st Century Icon Awards and I would like to thank the jury members for their consideration. Winning in the Outstanding Media & Entertainment category is not just a recognition of our success, it is a firm testament of the consistent hard work put in by our teams. Together, we have built the digital businesses and platforms of ZEE Entertainment to be at the forefront of ushering in the next era of entertainment for new-age consumers across connected devices.

He added, “At ZEE, our sharp focus is on creating engaging content supported by parallel investments in technology and talent, leading to a robust offering and delightful consumer experiences across languages. I am confident that our digital businesses are well poised for immense success in the future and acknowledgements like the 21st Century Icon Awards will further fuel our passion and the strife for higher growth and success going forward.”

21st Century Icon Awards is organised by Squared Watermelon Ltd. to support and promote the next generation of inspiring leaders as well as offer them a platform to showcase their achievements in their respective fields.

