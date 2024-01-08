Zero Snowfall In Kashmir Disappoints Tourists Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

Kashmir: As Kashmir experiences the severe cold of the 40-day Chilai-Kalan period, the region is currently enduring dry and cold conditions, with no signs of rain or snowfall predicted by the weather department. This atypical weather during December and January has not only disappointed tourists arriving in Kashmir but has also raised concerns among the local residents.

Thousands of tourists have arrived in Kashmir with the anticipation of witnessing snowfall or substantial snow accumulation, particularly in Gulmarg, Pehalgam, and Sonamarg. However, these locations have yet to experience any significant snowfall. Despite the absence of snow, tourists are still relishing the cold temperatures and the frozen beauty of Dal Lake.

Talking to Zee News Vipin, a tourist said, "We anticipated colder weather when making reservations to witness snowfall, but unfortunately, there has been no snowfall. While I've encountered many frozen lakes before, this is a unique experience."

Kusum expressed, "This is my first time here, and although we had hoped to witness snow, I'm a bit disappointed. However, it's still enjoyable to see the frozen lake."

Raveena Jain shared, "It's quite cold, and we were expecting to see snow, so there's a bit of disappointment. Nonetheless, we appreciate the beauty of this frozen lake."

Rohan mentioned, "We find it nice, but we desire to witness snow. We plan to visit Gulmarg to experience snow, so there is a bit of disappointment here."

The unusual weather in Kashmir's hill stations, which typically experience heavy snowfall and accumulation during this season, has raised concerns among locals. The absence of snow is contributing to a gradual drop in temperatures each day, leading to a decrease in tourist footfall.

Zahoor Ahmad, a local, expressed his concern, stating, "This year, it's very cold, and there's no snow. The dryness has led to frozen lakes, causing various problems. If rain or snow occurs, there will be some relief. It seems like even nature is displeased with us."

Shabir Ahmad, a local tourist guide, remarked, "The cold is intense this year with no snow, resulting in sub-zero temperatures and frozen lakes. We have to break the ice on the lake with sticks as it's fully frozen. Although tourist influx was good this year, the absence of snowfall has now decreased it. Snowfall is crucial not just for tourists but for the local population as well."

As freezing conditions persist without relief in the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.3°C on Monday. Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C, and Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C. In north Kashmir, Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 5.0°C, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg registered a low of minus 4.0°C.

The region is currently amid 'Chillai-Kalan,' a 40-day harsh winter period that will end on January 30. This will be followed by a 20-day-long period called 'Chillai-Khurd' between January 30 and February 19, and a 10-day-long period, 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold), from February 20 to March 1.

A meteorological department official noted that generally cloudy weather is expected with the possibility of light rain/snow over "extreme isolated higher reaches" on January 9. From January 10-14, generally dry weather is expected, with no significant weather activity anticipated until January 14.