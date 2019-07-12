close

Accenture appoints Julie Sweet as CEO, David Rowland as Executive Chairman

New York: Accenture has appointed Julie Sweet as the chief executive officer and named David Rowland, as the executive chairman of the company.

Both will assume their respective role effective September 1, Accenture said.
 
Sweet, 51, is currently chief executive officer of Accenture’s business in North America, the company’s largest geographic market with revenues of approximately $18 billion for fiscal 2018. Previously, she was Accenture’s general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer.

Prior to joining Accenture in 2010, Sweet was a partner for 10 years in the law firm of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Claremont McKenna College and a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School.

Rowland, 58, was named interim chief executive officer of Accenture on January 10, 2019. Prior to his appointment as interim chief executive officer, he served as Accenture’s chief financial officer since July 2013. He served for more than six years as Accenture’s senior vice president of Finance and chaired Accenture’s Operations Council prior to being named chief financial officer.
 

AccentureJulie SweetDavid Rowland
