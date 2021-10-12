Amazon’s new work-from-home policy: Here is what the tech giant is going to do

New Delhi: Amazon is offering its teams more flexibility as the internet bhemoth is all set to return to office. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday that Amazon.com Inc will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week.

"For our corporate roles, instead of specifying that people work a baseline of three days a week in the office, we’re going to leave this decision up to individual teams. This decision will be made team by team at the Director level. We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office. We’re intentionally not prescribing how many days or which days—this is for Directors to determine with their senior leaders and teams. The decisions should be guided by what will be most effective for our customers; and not surprisingly, we will all continue to be evaluated by how we deliver for customers, regardless of where the work is performed," Jassy wrote.

Amazon`s policy previously required for employees to return to office from January 3 for at least three days a week.

"...We’ve shared a couple of updates on this topic, first thinking we’d be back in the office in September 2021, and then by January 2022, with the suggestion that we should all try to be in the office at least three days a week," Jassy wrote.

"...We’re anticipating that you’ll hear from your leaders about these specific plans before January 3, which is the date we set previously for people to start returning to the office at least three days a week," he added.

Jassy highlighted that the company require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day`s notice.

"At this stage, we want most of our people close enough to their core team that they can easily travel to the office for a meeting within a day’s notice. We also know that many people have found the ability to work remotely from a different location for a few weeks at a time inspiring and reenergizing. We want to support this flexibility and will continue to offer those corporate employees, who can work effectively away from the office, the option to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from any location within your country of employment," he wrote.

Live TV

#mute