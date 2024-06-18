New Delhi: In a startling revelation, media reports have claimed that one of UK's richest family, the Hindujas have spent more on dogs than on their domestic help.

Media reports have claimed that the billionaire family has found itself in the middle of trafficking and abuse of staff allegations at their Lake Geneva villa. Case has been Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, and son Ajay and his wife Namrata.

Reports further stated that at the Hinduja family home, a domestic help was made to work for up to 18 hours a day for all seven days in a week, giving a pittance of Swiss francs ($8) as pay. Allegations have also been levelled that the help's passports have been confiscated by the family and they were not allowed to leave the house without the employers' permission.

In Geneva’s criminal court on June 17, Prosecutor Yves Bertossa is believed to have said "(the family) spent more for one dog than one of their servants.” He further claimed that the 8,584 Swiss francs ($9669) was spent in a year on their family dog.

Meanwhile, the Hinduja family's attorneys, denying these claims, said that the house helps have instead been treated with 'dignity and respect', adding that the prosecutor was needlessly exaggerating.