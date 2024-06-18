Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758463
NewsBusinessInternational Business
HINDUJA

Britain's Hinduja Family Spent More On Dogs Than On Servants: Reports

Hinduja family, one of Britain's wealthiest, have been accused of making their domestic help work for over 18 hours and for 7 days a week.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Britain's Hinduja Family Spent More On Dogs Than On Servants: Reports

New Delhi: In a startling revelation, media reports have claimed that one of UK's richest family, the Hindujas have spent more on dogs than on their domestic help.

Media reports have claimed that the billionaire family has found itself in the middle of trafficking and abuse of staff allegations at their Lake Geneva villa. Case has been Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, and son Ajay and his wife Namrata.

Reports further stated that at the Hinduja family home, a domestic help was made to work for up to 18 hours a day for all seven days in a week, giving a pittance of Swiss francs ($8) as pay. Allegations have also been levelled that the help's passports have been confiscated by the family and they were not allowed to leave the house without the employers' permission.

In Geneva’s criminal court on June 17, Prosecutor Yves Bertossa is believed to have said "(the family) spent more for one dog than one of their servants.” He further claimed that the 8,584 Swiss francs ($9669) was spent in a year on their family dog.

Meanwhile, the Hinduja family's attorneys, denying these claims, said that the house helps have instead been treated with 'dignity and respect', adding that the prosecutor was needlessly exaggerating.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools