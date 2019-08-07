close

British Airways

British Airways hit by problems with online check-in system

London: British Airways experienced problems with its online check-in system on Wednesday that disrupted some flight departures.

The airline, which is owned by International Airlines Group, apologised to customers for the disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. It urged customers to allow extra time at airports.

Messages to BA on Twitter showed customers in airports including Gatwick and Newcastle in Britain, and customers waiting to fly back into Britain, were unable to check-in online.

"We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures," it said. "This is affecting other systems as well."

BA was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow, Europe`s biggest airport, just over a year ago due to problems with a supplier`s IT system, while it suffered a massive computer system failure in May 2017 due to a power supply issue which stranded 75,000 customers.

