ByteDance CEO hides all posts from Weibo as Chinese netizens call him unpatriotic for contemplating TikTok's sale in US

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it is in talks to acquire the operations of video-sharing platform TikTok in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

ByteDance CEO hides all posts from Weibo as Chinese netizens call him unpatriotic for contemplating TikTok&#039;s sale in US

New Delhi: After reports that video-sharing platform TikTok is selling business in the US, Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of TikTok's parent company, ByteDance has received a lot of flak from the Chinese people.

As per a report in the Bloomberg, now Zhang Yiming has also hidden all his posts from Chinese Social media platform Weibo.

“Zhang Yiming, founder and CEO of ByteDance ByteDance CEO has hidden all his Weibo posts from the public, after patriotic netizens called him out for betraying Chinese interest for considering the TikTok US sale,” Zheping Huang Bloomberg reporter has tweeted.

Meanwhile, Microsoft on August 2 officially confirmed that it is in talks to acquire the operations of video-sharing platform TikTok in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand markets following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.

The official confirmation came after reports surfaced that Microsoft has halted its bid to buy the US operations of China-based TikTok after President Donald Trump vowed to ban the short-video making app that has over 80 million monthly users in the country.

US President Donald Trump had in the end of July said that he would ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from operating in the country through an executive order.

TikTok had by July end unveiled a plan to offer creators $2 billion globally in the next three years. TikTok has denied any Chinese control over its operations.

The move to ban TikTok comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the Chinese government over a number of issues, including trade disputes and Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

