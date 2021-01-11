Elon Musk has citizenship of 3 countries: Here are 10 interesting things about planet's richest man

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had last week surpassed Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos to become the richest person on the planet. Some interesting trivia about the planet's richest man goes on to show how humble his beginnings were, and how determined he was during his college days, surviving every odds to make it big one day.

Creating history, Elon Musk, became the world's richest person on the planet, going past Bezos on Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest people. Musk, saw an increase in net worth increased more than $150 billion this year and Tesla's share price surged a massive 743 percent last year. A 4.8 per cent rally in Tesla's share price on Thursday took Musk past Bezos, with a net worth of $188.5 billion, 1.5 billion more than Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

Here are 10 very interesting things about Elon Musk

1. Born in 1971, Pretoria, South Africa, Elon Musk moved to Canada at the age of 17. Musk has South African, Canadian, and US citizenship.

2. Till date he has founded eight companies --Tesla, SpaceX, Hyperloop, OpenAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company, Zip2, PayPal.

3. Since childhood, Musk had shown traits of being a technology geek. Musk had reportedly read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica when he was just 9 years old. He is self-taught on computer coding. When he was just 12, he had created a video game called Blastar, and eventually sold it for UAD 500 to PC and Office Technology magazine.

4. At 15 years of age, Musk learned martial art (karate, judo) and wrestling. It has been said that Musk was bullied heavily during childhood and had to be rushed to hospital once when he was brutally beaten up by his school mates.

5. It has also been reported that the character Tony Stark (Iron Man) of Marvel fame is based on portrayal of Musk. Musk even made a cameo in Iron Man 2. In serials/shows like The Simpsons, Big Bang Theory and South Park, Musk has appeared as himself.

6. Musk had graduated from UPenn and went to Stanford University to get his Ph.D. in energy physics. However, after two days he dropped out to launch Zip2 Corporation.

7. Musk, who is also majority owner and CEO of the SpaceX rocket maker, receives no salary.

8. Musk had once decided to sell off Tesla owing to poor results.

9. There is a very interesting story regarding Elon Musk's college days when he had to actually survive on just USD 1 a day for food. During his conversation with startalkradio, Musk once shared how he survived on USD 1 per day by buying food at the supermarket in bulk when he arrived in North America. “I went more for the hotdogs and oranges… you do get really tired of hot dogs and oranges after a while,” said Musk. He also shared how he would mix things up every now and then with some “pasta and green pepper and a big thing of sauce” adding that it could “go pretty far too.”

10. Musk has six children (all of them are boys). From his first wife, Musk has 5 kids. In 2020, Musk and his Candian Girlfriend singer Claire Elise Boucher a.k.a Grimes welcomed their son (Musk’s sixth), X Æ A-12 Musk.

