हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk's jab on Jeff Bezos, says THIS is how Amazon founder spends his time

Last month, Bezos-owned space firm Blue Origin sued NASA for picking Musk-owned SpaceX for its prestigious $2.9 billion Moon lander programme.

Elon Musk&#039;s jab on Jeff Bezos, says THIS is how Amazon founder spends his time

New Delhi: In yet another jab at Jeff Bezos, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has said that the Amazon founder is busy filing legal actions against SpaceX. Musk added that it was Bezos' "Full Time Job" after stepping down as CEO of Amazon.

Responding to a Tweet by CNBC space reporter, Musk wrote, "Filing legal actions against SpaceX is *actually* his full-time job".

Few days back, the Tesla CEO openly criticised billionaire Bezos on Twitter, saying he has taken retirement only to file lawsuits against SpaceX. Replying to a follower, Musk tweeted: "Turns out Bezos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX..."

Last month, Bezos-owned space firm Blue Origin sued NASA for picking Musk-owned SpaceX for its prestigious $2.9 billion Moon lander programme. After the lawsuit, the US space agency put SpaceX's contract on hold for the second time.

Amazon urged the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to dismiss plans by SpaceX to launch another cluster of satellites to power its ambitious space internet service called Starlink.

Starlink is currently powered by around 1,740 low earth orbit satellites, which serve an estimated 90,000 customers globally. The company is set to launch 30,000 second-generation satellites to boost the internet network.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jeff BezosSpaceXTeslaElon MuskAmazon
Next
Story

Alibaba employee allegedly forced to drink before being sexually assaulted by boss and client; 10 fired for leaking internal account

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Actor Siddharth Shukla demise: Siddharth Shukla passes away due to heart attack