Mark Zuckerberg Learns Skill Of Traditional Japanese Sword Making; Watch Video

New Delhi: In addition to his role as CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg thrives on exploring new endeavors and pushing his limits. Evidence of this adventurous spirit lies in his Instagram account. Recently, Zuckerberg utilized the popular social media platform to showcase his latest undertaking: crafting a sword, captured through pictures and videos shared with his followers.

With guidance from a Japanese sword master, Mr. Zuckerberg crafted the sword entirely from scratch. Through a series of posts, he chronicled his experience of making the weapon. One image captures him posing alongside the Japanese sword master while another showcases the sword he crafted with the master's guidance.

A video illustrates the master and the Meta Chief striking specific sections of the steel to fashion a katana. In a separate clip, Mr. Zuckerberg is depicted using his newly created sword. "Really special afternoon learning about making katanas with master akihira.kokaji -- thank you for sharing your craft with us!" he penned the caption for the post.

As the post became viral, many people on social media shared their thoughts in the comments section.

In January, Mark Zuckerberg embarked on a new venture expanding his extensive portfolio. The billionaire announced his endeavor to raise cattle on a ranch with the aim of producing "the highest quality beef in the world". Renowned for his fitness routines, Zuckerberg shared that he has initiated cattle farming at Ko'olau Ranch located on Kauai.

"Started raising cattle at Ko'olau Ranch on Kauai, and my goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world. The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they'll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch." He mentioned that the cows would be fed with a diet consisting of macadamia nuts and beer.