trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725052
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
BANK HOLIDAY

Bank Holidays March 2024: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches Will Remain Closed Next Month

Banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 08:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bank Holidays March 2024: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches Will Remain Closed Next Month

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for several days in the month of March, the holiday calendar list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank shows. For the month of March 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days --that includes the RBI holiday list and weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted.

You must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bihar Divas in Bihar, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following days in March 2024

 

Chapchar Kut: March 1
Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri: March 8
Bihar Divas: March 22
Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi: March 25
Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi: March 26
Holi: March 27
Good Friday: March 29

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

March 3: Sunday

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March  23: Fourth Saturday

March  24: Sunday

March 31: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?