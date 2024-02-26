Bank Holidays March 2024: Check City-Wise List And Number Of Days Bank Branches Will Remain Closed Next Month

New Delhi: Bank branches will be closed for several days in the month of March, the holiday calendar list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank shows. For the month of March 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days --that includes the RBI holiday list and weekends.

However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted.

You must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Bihar Divas in Bihar, but in Tamil Nadu it will NOT be closed for the same festival.

As per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for the following days in March 2024

Chapchar Kut: March 1

Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri: March 8

Bihar Divas: March 22

Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi: March 25

Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi: March 26

Holi: March 27

Good Friday: March 29

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

March 3: Sunday

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 31: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.