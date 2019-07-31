close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panasonic

Panasonic's first-quarter profit down 44%, misses estimates

Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla Inc, posted an operating profit of 56.39 billion yen ($519.68 million) for the April-June quarter, down from 99.96 billion yen a year prior.

Panasonic&#039;s first-quarter profit down 44%, misses estimates

Tokyo: Japan`s Panasonic Corp reported on Wednesday a 43.6% plunge in first-quarter operating profit, missing estimates, as Sino-US trade tensions dampened demand for its automotive and industrial components in China.

Panasonic, the exclusive battery cell supplier for Tesla Inc, posted an operating profit of 56.39 billion yen ($519.68 million) for the April-June quarter, down from 99.96 billion yen a year prior.

That was below a consensus estimate of 70.93 billion yen from eight analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Panasonic maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 300 billion yen, versus a consensus estimate of 319.97 billion yen from 20 analysts.

Tags:
PanasonicPanasonic revenueTeslaQ1 Earnings
Next
Story

Nintendo quarterly profit drops 10% ahead of Switch Lite launch

Must Watch

PT43M9S

Watch Debate: After triple talaq bill, is it time now for 'One Nation One Law'?