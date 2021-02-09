हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Elon Musk

Tesla invests $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency surges to $44K

The announcement comes amid renewed interest shown by Musk in cryptocurrency and requests from Tesla customers for accepting bitcoin for buying the cars. Musk has also been sending tweets in support of Dogecoin over the past week, leading to a rise in the cryptocurrency's value.

Tesla invests $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency surges to $44K

San Francisco: Tech  billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla has invested $1.5 billion in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, according to its annual 10-K report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The announcement led to a surge in the price of one Bitcoin, that was hovering around $44,000,

Tesla said it will also "begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future."

The announcement comes amid renewed interest shown by Musk in cryptocurrency and requests from Tesla customers for accepting bitcoin for buying the cars.

"In January 2021, we updated our investment policy to provide us with more flexibility to further diversify and maximise returns on our cash that is not required to maintain adequate operating liquidity," Tesla said in the report.

"As part of the policy, we may invest a portion of such cash in certain specified alternative reserve assets.

"Thereafter, we invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt," it added.

Live TV

#mute

Musk has also been sending tweets in support of Dogecoin over the past week, leading to a rise in the cryptocurrency's value.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskBitcoinCryptocurrencyTeslaSpaceX
Next
Story

As Facebook turns 17, here's what boss Mark Zuckerberg says about the social media's 'wild journey'
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M32S

Uttarakhand tragedy: lives trapped in Tapovan's tunnel, operation underway to evacuate 35 people