New Delhi: Fuelled by an increase in the prices of oil, shelter and food, the inflation rate in the US rose to 9.1 percent in June. The inflation rate rise was the largest 12-month increase since the period ending November 1981. The US Bureau of Labour Statistics said: "Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May,".

According to the Bureau, the increase was broad-based, with the indexes for gasoline, shelter, and food being the largest contributors. The energy index rose 7.5 percent over the month and contributed nearly half of the all items increase, with the gasoline index rising 11.2 percent and the other major component indexes also rising. (Also Read: Slight relief! Wholesale inflation eases to 15.18% in June)

The food index rose 1.0 percent in June, as did the food at home index. All items - less food and energy - index rose 5.9 percent over the last 12 months. The energy index rose 41.6 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1980. (Also Read: Woman mentions ‘Sex Work’ as professional experience on LinkedIn)

The food index increased 10.4 percent for the 12 months ending June, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending February 1981.

