Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet enters $100 billion rich club, check out top 5 billionaires in the elite list

New Delhi: Warren Buffett entered the elite group of USD 100 billion club on Wednesday, riding high on stock prices of his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Buffett’s net worth rose to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Berkshire’s stock price has surged higher in March, with its Class A shares surpassing $400,000 on Wednesday, a Reuters report added. Berkshire Hathaway owns shares in more than a dozen large corporations in diverse sectors of the US economy.

As of March 11, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index had following 6 people in its USD 100 billion club. Here is a list of top 5 big billionaires in the USD 100 billion club.

1. Jeff Bezos: USD 180 billion

2. Elon Musk: USD 173 billion

3. Bill Gates: USD 138 billion

4. Bernard Arnault: USD 122 billion

5. Mark Zuckerberg: USD 101 billion

6. Warren Buffett: USD 100 billion

In 2020, Buffett had donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity that led to his drop in ranking of billionaires, a feat that was then passed by Tesla Chief Elon Musk. Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett in July last year as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Although Musk has only been on an upward move ever since, piping Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly this year.

Musk remained at the top for almost six weeks as he remained at the centre of some of the biggest market events this year.

