NewsBusinessInternational Business
WORLD BANK

World may be edging toward a global recession in 2023, World Bank warns

Central banks have raised rates "with a degree of synchronicity not seen over the past five decades" to tackle soaring prices, World Bank said, BBC reported.

Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:41 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

World may be edging toward a global recession in 2023, World Bank warns

Washington: Interest rate hikes by central banks around the world could trigger a global recession in 2023, the World Bank has warned, media reports said.

Central banks have raised rates "with a degree of synchronicity not seen over the past five decades" to tackle soaring prices, World Bank said, BBC reported.

Raising rates makes borrowing more expensive to try to bring down the pace of price rises. But it also makes loans more costly, which can slow economic growth.

The warning from the World Bank came ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which are expected to increase key interest rates next week.

On Thursday, the World Bank had said that the global economy is in its steepest slowdown since 1970, BBC reported.

It said a study found that "the world`s three largest economies - the US, China and the euro area - have been slowing sharply".

"Under the circumstances, even a moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession," it said.

The World Bank also called on central banks to coordinate their actions and "communicate policy decisions clearly" to "reduce the degree of tightening needed".

Inflation, which is the rate at which prices rise, hit a 40-year-high in the US and the UK in recent months. This was driven by higher demand as pandemic restrictions eased, and as the war in Ukraine boosted energy, fuel and food prices.

In response, central bank policymakers have raised interest rates to cool demand from households and businesses. However, big rate hikes increase the risk of recession as it can cause an economy to slow, BBC reported.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus