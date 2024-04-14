Hossein Rezaian Kolemarz Spills His Acting Secrets

Hossein Rezaian Kolemarz, 30, has made a name for himself as an actor and a comedian. He is widely loved for the roles he has played, and budding actors from all over the world look up to him as an inspiration.

Hossein’s passion for acting and love for the stage has been apparent since his childhood days; his father frequently reminisces about the way Hossein used to bring characters and stories to life through his skills, and never dreamt small.

For Hossein, acting is more than just a profession. He says, “Acting is much more than revising and repeating dialogues, it is more than delivering expressions. Yes, these are essential parts of what acting entails, but any actor worth their salt, will tell you that acting is an immersive experience. When the scene starts rolling, you forget that the camera is there. And all you see and feel is who your character is, where they’re coming from, why are the way they are and how they’re going to react in this scene.”.

According to him, the cornerstones of acting are Dedication, Practice, Appreciation and Novelty. He explains the latter two as, “Actors should develop an appreciation for the script, direction, screenplay and cinematography. We should also appreciate our fellow cast and crew members. As for novelty - you have to carve your own path as an actor. You can look up to other actors and their styles but at the end of the day you have to have your own flair, your own acting style.”.

Hossein Rezaian Kolemarz encourages all the dreamers and aspiring actors to stay true to their calling and not get discouraged by the detractors. He says, “Positive thoughts manifest into a dream reality.”.