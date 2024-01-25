How Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana Is Empowering Rural Youth

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is designed to empower economically disadvantaged rural youth by imparting skills that enable them to secure regular monthly-wage jobs or positions paying above the minimum wage. This initiative is a key component of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, aimed at enhancing rural livelihoods. Aligned with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), also known as Aajeevika, this scheme endeavours to alleviate poverty by providing sustainable employment opportunities. The program is poised to positively impact over 55 million impoverished rural youth, ready to acquire skills and contribute meaningfully to the workforce.

The Central government has been promoting the scheme, especially in the wake of the Make In India initiative that requires a skilled workforce. Now, recently, the Ministry of Rural Development has signed an agreement with CETPA Infotech for wider implementation of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY). The aim is to transform the opportunities of rural youth by providing skill development training and lucrative employment. This will help minimize the gap between rural talent and prospective employment opportunities.



Under this agreement, CETPA will work as a Principal Implementing Agency (PIA) of the DDUGKY scheme. It will provide the rural youth with 6-Months Training free of cost besides providing accommodations, meals, uniforms, and even tablets to students, all aided by the government. This holistic strategy guarantees that aspiring individuals from rural backgrounds gain a transformative experience that expands beyond just skill acquisition.



CETPA will provide skill training through its Noida (UP), Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) centres. In Uttar Pradesh, participants of the scheme are immersed in courses focused on Voice Processes and Front Desk Executives, while in Punjab the focus transitions to Warehouse Packers and Plumbers. This geographically diverse initiative will help the new workforce meet regional requirements. CETPA will also offer students with the 3-Month Placement Assistance program. This forward-thinking strategy guarantees that the newly acquired skills seamlessly transition into meaningful and financially rewarding employment opportunities, paving the path for a revolutionary journey for the rural youth involved.



DDUGKY, in its collaboration, shows a strong dedication to promoting equitable growth, as demonstrated by a thoughtfully planned reservation policy. Dedicating 45% reservation for SC candidates, 1% for ST, 33% for women, and 17% for minorities, this initiative aims to craft a level playing field for diverse sections of society. The deliberate distribution guarantees that the benefits gathered from skill development are expanded comprehensively, promoting a more equitable and empowered future.



Further, by addressing historical disparities and embracing the richness of diversity, DDUGKY contributes vitally to social harmony and economic equality. This commitment goes beyond individual skill advancement, becoming a revolutionary force in community development.