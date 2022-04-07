Mechanical engineering world founded by Vikas Rajkumar Shukla crossed 50 million followers

R. Buckminster Fuller once said, "You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete." Inculcating this as the motto, the leading platform Mechanical Engineering World is driven to bring the revolution to impart quality education in engineering and construction.

In India, the majority of students aspire to get into the most prestigious engineering colleges of India. However, only a few make the cut due to a lack of available seats and cut-throat competition. Vikas Shukla, the founder of Mechanical Engineering World, wants to acquaint the youth with state-of-the-art technologies through his platform.

Over the years, Mechanical Engineering World has established itself as a trusted one-stop platform for inquisitive netizens. The page is supported by its proficient team, including alumni of one of the most prestigious institutions. The team strives to prepare concise details in the posts and readily help the visitors of the page by addressing their queries related to the field of engineering.

An Engineering graduate from Pune University, Vikas found the gap between students and technology due to complex technical jargon and lack of quality information available. Thus, he decided to build a platform where he could fill this gap by providing free and actionable knowledge on leading Mechanical Engineering & Construction technology. In the pursuit, his expertise in the domain of IT and exemplary business acumen helped him make his dream come true.

Ever since, Vikas, the co-founder of Engineering Insider, started building the USP of Mechanical Engineering World to make technical content easy to comprehend and reach the masses online. Mechanical Engineering World is growing rapidly by being one of India's leading initiatives that offers key insights on multiple ground-breaking technologies. Their content is generally shared and highly extolled for their significant contribution to learning.

The majority profoundly swears the veracity of facts posted on posts as fair and routinely researched content. Vikas is living his dream of engaging engineering enthusiasts with sound information through the platform Mechanical Engineering World.

Likewise, Mechanical Engineering World expanded its online presence to another platform, Instagram, as a spot for the individuals who would rather not stay limited by the shackles of ordinary day-to-day existence and use their time productively to keep themselves abreast of emerging engineering marvels.

This initiative won the hearts of millions of individuals across the globe—the team's profound experience to deliver the expectations of netizens adroitly great. Today, when other similar pages are zeroing in just on getting many supporters, Mechanical Engineering World is focusing on sustaining its quality content on the page, which helps generate organic growth.

Over the years, this organic growth has turned into scaling word-of-mouth publicity and pulled in an aggregate of 50Million + Engineering Followers on social media; Mechanical Engineering World portrays the aspiration of the Indian youth, which would rather not settle for limited data and expand their knowledge base to latest technological advances.

Today, Mechanical Engineering World Page is positioned as the most followed page in India and the second most followed page in the World in its classification. Driving by the vision of engaging with information, the robust stage is consistently growing over the years. Through this endeavor, he plans to keep contributing to India's development by making it the leading organization in the field of technology.

In the future, Vikas and his team plan to delve into new innovations in their practices to enable their platform to increase its efficiency in exchanging information through focused activities. These young talented minds are inspired by the motto of "Anything-as-a-Service possible."

(Sponsored Feature)