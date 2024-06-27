Meet Rajnish And Manish Jain: How These Two Brothers Took Their Saree Business To Billion Dollar Company

It's not easy to start a business and make it a success. Especially, when you are into a business as tough as clothing. However, a few brands, that too, Indian, have made their space in the country, and even overseas. One such success story is Aliyana by Meena Bazaar, woven with passion, innovation, and a deep commitment to excellence, is the brainchild of the visionary Jain brothers, Rajnish and Manish.

The roots of Aliyana trace back to the early 1970s, with the late Shri SP Jain's establishment of Meena Bazaar, an export garment business in Chandigarh. His hard work and dedication laid the foundation for a thriving enterprise. However, it was in 1993, with Rajnish Jain joining the family business, that the seeds of Aliyana were sown. Driven by his passion for fashion and acute foresight in anticipating market trends, Rajnish envisioned a brand that would redefine luxury shopping in North India.

"Aliyana is the first of its kind in North India, offering designs crafted by a young and exceptionally creative team," Rajnish Jain proudly states. This vision led to the inception of Aliyana by Meena Bazaar in October 2013, marking the beginning of a new era in luxury fashion.

A Unique Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Today, Aliyana boasts two physical stores—the flagship store in Chandigarh spanning 7,000 square feet and the Mohali store, inaugurated by Jacqueline Fernandez, spread across 5,000 square feet.

These stores are a testament to the brand's commitment to luxury and elegance, offering a curated selection of high-end couture from designer sarees to Indo-western ensembles, meticulously crafted by a team of creative designers from across the country.

"Aliyana is an answer to women's fantasy to charm by their looks. It's all about 'the beautiful you'," Rajnish Jain explains. The Aliyana Designer Studio, a first in North India, epitomizes high-end couture. Located on the first floor of the Mohali showroom, this studio showcases an array of clothing sourced from talented designers nationwide, blending traditional and contemporary styles seamlessly.

In 2021, Aliyana embarked on a digital journey, leveraging the power of social media to connect with a global audience. With a rapidly growing family of 275k+ followers on Instagram, Aliyana now delivers fashion beyond borders. Collaborations with celebrities like Kriti Kharbanda, Palak Tiwari, Jasmin Bhasin, and Tejaswi Prakash have further elevated the brand's profile. Numerous high-end magazine shoots have solidified its reputation as a beacon of luxury fashion.



Despite their soaring success, the Jain brothers remain humble and grounded, prioritizing customer satisfaction and community engagement. Their commitment to social causes is as strong as their dedication to fashion. The group actively engages in creating awareness about critical social issues such as 'say no to drugs', 'the green earth', 'save the girl child', 'donate blood', and 'education for underprivileged children'.