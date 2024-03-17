Rigi Ropes In Himanshu Agrawal To Strenghthen Creator Coaching

Rigi, a SaaS platform for content creators, that made headlines for raising ₹100 crore in a funding round last year, has now roped-in creator coach, Himanshu Agrawal. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the way creators navigate the digital landscape by providing them with essential tools and expert guidance to thrive in their respective fields.

Founded in 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi has rapidly emerged as a beacon of support for creators across diverse domains such as education, fitness, gaming, and more.

Last year, the SaaS platform for content creators had raised ₹100 crore in a funding round led by Elevation Capital, along with participation from Accel, Stellaris, Sequoia.

Boasting a robust network of over 15,000 creators, Rigi has cemented its status as a trailblazer in the industry, backed by the endorsement of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Now, with the collaboration with Himanshu Agrawal, Rigi is poised to elevate the capabilities of creators to unprecedented heights.

Himanshu Agrawal, renowned as one of the foremost creator consultants globally, brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the table. Through his platform Coach Booster, Himanshu has been instrumental in empowering coaches to refine their skills and expand their reach in the burgeoning coaching industry.

"This collaboration between Rigi and Himanshu Agrawal underscores our commitment to scaling Coach Booster as the coaching industry experiences unprecedented growth," remarked Ananya Singhal, Co-founder of Rigi. "With the coaching industry in India projected to reach a market size of $2.4 billion by 2025, we are excited to leverage our combined expertise and resources to empower coaches worldwide."