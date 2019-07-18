close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards impounds foreign ship in the Gulf: State TV

The Guards, who have yet to name the vessel concerned, said they had seized no other ship in the Gulf.

Iran&#039;s Revolutionary Guards impounds foreign ship in the Gulf: State TV
Image Credit: Reuters

DUBAI: Iran`s Revolutionary Guards has seized a foreign ship smuggling fuel in the Gulf, state television quoted Iran`s elite force as saying in a statement on Thursday.

"A foreign vessel smuggling one million litres of fuel in the Larak Island of the Persian Gulf has been seized," the station said, adding that the ship was seized on Sunday.

Iranian state TV earlier said the seized vessel was the same one Iran towed after it sent a distress call on Sunday, but there was no confirmation of this in the statement issued by the Revolutionary Guards about the impounded vessel.

 

Live TV

 

The Guards, who have yet to name the vessel concerned, said they had seized no other ship in the Gulf.

Iranian navy vessels came to the assistance of a disabled foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that needed repairs, Iran`s foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency ISNA.

Tags:
IranIran`s Revolutionary GuardsOil Tanker seizureGulf
Next
Story

7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Eastern Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

Must Watch

PT20M53S

Taal Thok Ke: ICJ's decision shatters Pakistan's dream; A major win for India