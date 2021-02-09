ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch BFC vs ATKMB

New Delhi: Bengaluru FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the ongoing ISL 202-21 on Tuesday (February 9). With four wins in 16 matches, Bengaluru are currently at the sixth position in the group. In their last five outings, they won one match, lost another, and the rest of the three games ended in draws. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are coming into this match on the back of two consecutive wins against Kerala Blasters and Odisha. Currently ranked second with 30 points, they are closing in on the table-toppers Mumbai City. A win here will take them within touching distance from their top rivals.

The last time the two teams faced each other, it was ATK that came out on top after beating their opponents 1-0. They will try to do the same again. Bengaluru would need to produce something special to have a chance here. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match of ISL 2020-21 start?

The Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match of ISL 2020-21 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (February 9).

Where will the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match of ISL 2020-21 be played?

The Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match of ISL 2020-21 will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match?

The Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match?

Fans can catch the online live streaming of the Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match on Disney+ Hotstar app and website and on FanCode.

