Robert Vadra's hearing in the Skylight hospitality case deferred till March 5

Jaipur: Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra's hearing in the Skylight Hospitality case was deferred till March 5 as his senior counsel K.T.S. Tulsi did not mark his presence in Rajasthan High court on Wednesday for final arguments.

The Assistant Solicitor General Rajdeepak Rastogi was annoyed over counsel's absence and expressed his anguish by saying that the hearing has been postponed regularly and the accused are taking advantage of their interim bail.

Vadra's counsel applied for the next date of hearing which was fixed March 5 by the court.

Vadra and his mother are accused of the case along with partners in the Skylight Hospitality case. The case pertains to the petition filed by Skylight Hospitality Private Limited and middleman Mahesh Nagar.

Now, the interim stay on Vadra's arrest shall continue till March 5.

During the August hearing, advocate Kuldeep Mathur representing Skylight Hospitality Private Limited and Vadra had sought more time which was opposed by ASG Rastogi, maintaining that the final argument is to be held and he is prepared for the same.

The case pertains to the purchase of 275 bighas of land by Skylight Hospitality Private Limited in Bikaner's Kolayat region which was registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2015 claiming that the land was meant for poor.

Senior counsel Tulsi represents Robert Vadra in the High Court whereas ED was represented by ASG Rajdeepak Rastogi.

