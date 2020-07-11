250-300 terrorists waiting at launch pads across border to infiltrate, warns Indian Army

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Saturday warned that close to 250-300 terrorists are waiting at their launchpads across the border for an opportune time to infiltrate into the Indian side. The Army also warned that infiltration attempts by Pakistan-baked terrorists might see a surge in the days to come.

While briefing the media persons about infiltration bid foiled today near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam Sector in Kupwara border district, General-officer-Commanding (GoC), 19 Infantry Division, (Baramulla), Major General Virender Vats said, "Inputs indicate that their launch pads are fully occupied. If we have to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launch pads.''

He informed that two terrorists were killed in the operation in Naugam and ''a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 1.5 lakh of Indian and Pakistani currency, was recovered from them."

He said the cache of arms recovered from the slain terrorists comprises 2xAK and 1x Pistol with magazines, ammunition, and some grenades and medical supplies. Major General Virender Vats warned that Pakistan is trying hard to push more and more terrorists into the Kashmir Valley to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Launchpads across the Line of Control are fully packed with terrorists, and as per inputs, some 250 to 300 terrorists are ready to infiltrate fully supported by Pakistan,” the Indian Army officer reiterated.

The GoC, while briefing media about today’s foiled infiltration bid, said two heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control in the Nougam sector. Their identity and group affiliation was being ascertained.

The terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate into the area by cutting the anti-infiltration fence, were dressed in combat fatigues. They had taken the route through Pakistani forward posts in the area, which clearly indicates that Pakistan is pushing terrorists to this side, he added.

The timely action by the alert security forces ensured the killing of two heavily armed terrorists. However, a massive search and cordon is still on in the area.

Earlier terrorists had made several unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate in the Kupwara sector of North Kashmir and South Kashmir in past.

The Army has gathered actional inputs which suggest that infiltration bid by Pakistan trained terrorists may go up in the coming three to four months and the security agencies have been asked to remain on alert mode.

According to the input, "There is likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action."

Sources in intelligence agencies said that the inputs have been shred with armed forces and the Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked to keep a close watch on activities in these areas.

Forces suspect that the BAT of Pakistan Army is facilitating terrorists to carry out action soon. There have been movements of terrorists towards the Indian side.

Pakistan`s BAT consists of its army commandos and terrorists belonging to various terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba etc.

BAT has started targeting civilians as well. In January, the group killed a civilian identified as Mohammad Aslam whose headless and mutilated body was found near the LoC in Poonch district.