Territorial Army soldier

Abducted Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor’s clothes recovered from Shopian village

Clothes of a Territorial Army soldier, who was abducted by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian, were found on Friday morning. Locals said that his clothes were found at three different spots nearly three kilometers from his house.

Abducted Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor’s clothes recovered from Shopian village

SRINAGAR: Clothes of a Territorial Army soldier, who was abducted by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian, were found on Friday morning. Locals said that his clothes were found at three different spots nearly three kilometers from his house.

Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor, hailing from Shopian’s Reshipora village, was abducted on August 2 while his car, which was burnt, was found in the Kulgam district.

Locals from the area said that the missing soldier’s clothes were found at three different spots near an orchard in another village Landoora, around 3 km from his home.

A senior local resident, Muhammad Afzal, said that they found a shirt, pants and a T-shirt at three different spots at Landoora orchards after they were informed by the locals of that village.

Afzal said that the missing soldier’s family has confirmed that the clothes belonged to Shakir and he wore them on the day he was abducted.

Sources said that combined forces, including soldiers and SOG personnel, were immediately rushed to the orchard and they were handed over the T-shirt and other stuff belonging to the abducted soldier.


 
Meanwhile, Manzoor Ahmad, the father of the soldier said that if he has been killed by the terrorists, they should return his body for his funeral. 

If he is alive, then they should send him back, the soldier’s father urged his abductors.

He also said that if terrorists issue a statement that they haven’t abducted his son, then he would look into the other aspects of his kidnapping.

Shakir joined the Territorial Army three years ago and was posted in Srinagar. According to his family, he was posted at Balpora Army camp in Shopian four days ago.

After his abduction, the Indian Army and police launched a search to trace Shakir.

Territorial Army soldier, Shakir Manzoor, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
