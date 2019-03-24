Army jawan succumbs to injuries in Pakistan firing in J&K's Poonch

New Delhi: Grenadier Hari Bhakar, who received grave injuries on March 23 in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in firing from Pakistani armed forces, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

According to defence sources, the Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Shahpur area late Saturday night which continued till Sunday morning. "The soldier was critically injured in the firing. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today," the sources added.

On Sunday too, Pakistani armed forces violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by firing mortar shells and small arms in the Nowshera sector. Pakistan initiated the mortar shelling and small-arms firing in the Nowshera sector, Defence PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand told news agency ANI.

He added saying that the Indian Army is retaliating strongly.