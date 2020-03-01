Army officer dies in fire accident while saving his dog

An Army officer has died while trying to save his dog during a fire incident in the Gulmarg area of Baramulla district in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday (February 29) night, said police.

As per police, a fire had broken out in an officers’ hut on Saturday night and Major Ankit of Corps Signals, attached with SSTC Gulmarg, rescued his wife and one of his dogs. However, while rescuing another dog, the major received burn injuries up to 90 percent and died on the spot, a police official said.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters with the assistance of local police.

The body of the Army officer shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for further medico-legal formalities.