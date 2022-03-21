हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

BJP will fulfil promise of liberating Pakistan occupied Kashmir: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

"Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasizing that Pakistan must vacate parts of J&K under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate PoJK," MoS Jitendra Singh added.

BJP will fulfil promise of liberating Pakistan occupied Kashmir: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Kathua: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government will fulfil its promise to liberate Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) just like it fulfilled its promise of abrogating Article 370.

"People don`t understand that when BJP promises somethings it fulfils. When we used to talk about the Abrogation of Article 370 people used to make fun of us but we fulfilled our promise. Similarly, it is our promise that we will liberate the part of Jammu and Kashmir which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," said Singh after unveiling a 20-ft statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh in Kathua.

 

 

"Parliament passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, emphasizing that Pakistan must vacate parts of J&K under its illegal occupation. It is our promise to liberate PoJK," he added.

Remembering the promise made by Late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1980 that one-day BJP will form government at the Centre, Singh said "people used to make fun of that too."

"Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s government is trying to fulfil every promise made by the party," he said.

