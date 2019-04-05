Blast inside Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, two jawans injured

At least two jawans were injured after a blast took place on Friday inside an Indian Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The blast took place in an oil depot of the 15 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) camp which is in Handwara region in the district. According to the initial report, the blast which took place in the Lachampora Rajwar area could be an accidental one.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

The Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is a branch of the Indian Army. It is a counter-insurgency force made up of soldiers deputed from other parts of the army and is at present deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in January, terrorists had attacked an army camp in the Shopian district. The terrorists attacked the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Ahgam village in the district. The army had retaliated after the attack.