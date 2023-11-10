BREAKING: SIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K In Terror Funding Case

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in the Union Territory in connection with its ongoing probe into the terror-funding case. The raids are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir Valley, sources said. The agency has conducted similar raids on Wednesday too.

The case pertains to the illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused persons. These proceeds of crime might subsequently have been used in unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism, according to the agency.

A case was registered at SIA Kashmir police station on the basis of an inquiry. During the inquiry, it was found that funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore were raised and laundered in less than two years, the SIA said.

The transactions were mostly cash-based to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. Based on the findings of the inquiry, case FIR No 08 of 2023 was registered under relevant sections of law, the agency said.

The raids were conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by a special designated NIA court to collect evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation in the case, it said. The SIA said it is committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by choking terror financing channels, be it hawala, human cash couriers or banking channels.