Jammu and Kashmir

Cold wave intensifies across Kashmir, temperature dips below normal

MET officials at Srinagar said that the city recorded 1.6°C which is 2 degree below normal while hill stations in the area recording sub zero temperatures. 

Cold wave intensifies across Kashmir, temperature dips below normal
Image used for representational purpose

Srinagar: An early cold wave has griped Kashmir valley with hill stations in the area recording sub zero temperatures. The famous ski resort - Gulmarg shivered at minus 0.6, Pahalgam recorded minus 3.0°C night temperatures which is 2 degrees below normal. 

The MET officials at Srinagar said that the city recorded 1.6°C which is 2 degree below normal. 

In south Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2°C, Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.0°C, Kokernag - also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.1°C.  In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded 0.1°C, Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 0.6°C. 

Ladakh remained the coldest place in the country as Leh recorded minus 6.5°C and Kargil recorded minus 3.0°C and in Drass temperature settled at minus 12.4 °C.

Meanwhile, there is no forecast for any major snowfall or rains till November 20, the weather will remain dry and MET predicts that there will be a further dip in mercury in coming days. 

