Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who was killed by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag, cremated

JAMMU: Deceased sarpanch and Congress leader Ajay Pandita, who was killed by terrorists on Monday, was cremated in Jammu on Tuesday. His father said that Pandita worked for common people and was brave. "The terrorists fired on him from the back as they feared him," he said.

A relative of Pandita alleged that he had asked for security cover but no security was provided to him.

Earlier on Monday, some unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress sarpanch at Lokbawan in Anantnag. Pandita later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The Kashmir BJP Panchayat Raj Cell (Kashmir) today paid tribute to the slain sarpanch at party headquarter in Srinagar. Tens of BJP workers and office-bearers jointly paid tribute to the deceased Sarpanch, who was killed yesterday by unknown terrorists outside his home.

Meanwhile, an organisation of migrant Kashmiri pandits has called for a judicial probe into Sarpanch’s murder. An Organisation of the migrant Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the murder of a minority community Sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir`s Anantnag district.

Satish Mahaldar, Chairman of Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Migrant Pandits said in a statement, "Ajay Pandita was living in the Valley because of his unbounded love for his motherland and his concerns about the village he was living in".

Demanding a judicial probe into the murder, Mahaldar said, "Pandita`s fight as a representative of the minority community had given hope to the minority community and his martyrdom shall not go in vain.

"Those who killed him might have thought their goal will be achieved. But, they are forgetting that by killing their own people they are only doing disservice to Kashmir.

"By targeting and killing their Kashmiri brethren, and especially those who are working for the poor people, the killers are being dishonest to their own motherland.

"I appeal for shunning of the gun and to share grievances, those can be fought together to achieve the objective of peace and brotherhood".

The murder of the Sarpanch has been widely condemned in Kashmir, both by political leaders and the common man.