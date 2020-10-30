‘Coward’ Pakistanis will be neutralised for killing party workers: J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina

SRINAGAR: A day after three local BJP leaders were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Qazigund area of J&K's Kulgam, top saffron party leaders have said on Friday that the Pakistan-backed terrorists will pay a heavy price for killing them.

Reacting to the gruesome killing, J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina said, “They were brave workers of BJP. They attained martyrdom for Bharat Mata & their sacrifice won't go in vain. Coward Pakistanis will have to pay a heavy price for their sins, each one of them will be neutralised.”

Strongly condemning the attack, BJP national president JP Nadda said, “In a cowardly attack in J&K's Kulgam, terrorists killed 3 leaders, including district BJP Yuva Morcha General Secy Fida Hussain. The departure of such patriots is a big loss for the country. Their sacrifice won't go in vain. Condolences to families.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday condemned the killing of three local BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."

Three local BJP leaders were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Qazigund area of J&K's Kulgam district on Thursday evening. Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 PM, the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.

The slain BJP workers were identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary), Umer Rashid Beigh son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker) and Umer Ramzan Hajam son of Mohd Ramzan resident of YK Pora (BJP worker) at Eidgah YK Pora.

As per sources, terrorists fired on them when they were in a car after which they were shifted to a local hospital. Fida succumbed and was declared brought dead while two others later succumbed.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead, added the police. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha too expressed anguish over the killings, he said that the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity and such cowardly acts can not be justified.

He assured all the possible help from the government to the bereaved families. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

